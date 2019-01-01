Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 23
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$753.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$753.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Steelcase using advanced sorting and filters.
Steelcase Questions & Answers
When is Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reporting earnings?
Steelcase (SCS) is scheduled to report earnings on June 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.19.
What were Steelcase’s (NYSE:SCS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $735.1M, which missed the estimate of $743.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.