Steelcase
(NYSE:SCS)
12.10
00
Last update: 3:59PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.66 - 15.84
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding85.4M / 112.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 782.7K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E403.33
50d Avg. Price11.71
Div / Yield0.58/4.79%
Payout Ratio1783.33
EPS-0.02
Total Float85.4M

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), Dividends

Steelcase issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Steelcase generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.77%

Annual Dividend

$0.58

Last Dividend

Apr 4
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Steelcase Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Steelcase (SCS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Steelcase. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Steelcase (SCS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Steelcase (SCS). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Steelcase (SCS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Steelcase (SCS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)?
A

Steelcase has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Steelcase (SCS) was $0.14 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

