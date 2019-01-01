Virco Manufacturing Corp is engaged in designing, producing, and distributing quality furniture for the commercial and education markets. The company manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, and activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. Its primary furniture lines are constructed of tubular metal legs and frames, combined with wood and plastic tops, plastic seats and backs, upholstered seats and backs, and upholstered rigid polyethylene and polypropylene shells. Geographically, it operates in the United States and Canada.