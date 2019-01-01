|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.080
|-0.2500
|REV
|79.400M
|57.331M
|-22.069M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Virco Manufacturing’s space includes: Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), HNI (NYSE:HNI), Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE).
The latest price target for Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) was reported by Wedbush on December 18, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.75 expecting VIRC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) is $3.0441 last updated Today at 2:34:06 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 26, 2018.
Virco Manufacturing’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Virco Manufacturing.
Virco Manufacturing is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.