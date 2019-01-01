QQQ
Range
3.04 - 3.1
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/9.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.92 - 4.17
Mkt Cap
49M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.1
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
16.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Virco Manufacturing Corp is engaged in designing, producing, and distributing quality furniture for the commercial and education markets. The company manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, and activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. Its primary furniture lines are constructed of tubular metal legs and frames, combined with wood and plastic tops, plastic seats and backs, upholstered seats and backs, and upholstered rigid polyethylene and polypropylene shells. Geographically, it operates in the United States and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.080 -0.2500
REV79.400M57.331M-22.069M

Virco Manufacturing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Virco Manufacturing's (VIRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) was reported by Wedbush on December 18, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.75 expecting VIRC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Virco Manufacturing (VIRC)?

A

The stock price for Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ: VIRC) is $3.0441 last updated Today at 2:34:06 PM.

Q

Does Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 26, 2018.

Q

When is Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) reporting earnings?

A

Virco Manufacturing’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virco Manufacturing.

Q

What sector and industry does Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) operate in?

A

Virco Manufacturing is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.