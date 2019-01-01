Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Steelcase
Steelcase Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) was reported by Benchmark on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting SCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) was provided by Benchmark, and Steelcase upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Steelcase, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Steelcase was filed on May 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Steelcase (SCS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Steelcase (SCS) is trading at is $12.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
