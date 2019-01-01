Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was reported by Citigroup on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting RETA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.06% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was provided by Citigroup, and Reata Pharmaceuticals maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reata Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $43.00 to $46.00. The current price Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) is trading at is $31.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
