Range
17.25 - 17.95
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.52/2.93%
52 Wk
15.47 - 20.09
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
100
Open
17.32
P/E
40.27
EPS
0.07
Shares
122.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp is a self-managed real estate investment trust that invests in, leases, and manages retail properties in the western and eastern regions of the United States. The company's properties consist primarily of community and neighbourhood shopping centres anchored by supermarkets and drugstores. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include supermarkets, pharmacies, furniture stores, fitness centres, corporates, homeware stores, and general retailers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.250
REV71.960M72.798M838.000K

Retail Opportunity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Retail Opportunity (ROIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Retail Opportunity's (ROIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Retail Opportunity (ROIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) was reported by Wells Fargo on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting ROIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.87% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Retail Opportunity (ROIC)?

A

The stock price for Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) is $17.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Retail Opportunity (ROIC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Retail Opportunity (ROIC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) reporting earnings?

A

Retail Opportunity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Retail Opportunity (ROIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Retail Opportunity.

Q

What sector and industry does Retail Opportunity (ROIC) operate in?

A

Retail Opportunity is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.