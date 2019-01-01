Retail Opportunity Investments Corp is a self-managed real estate investment trust that invests in, leases, and manages retail properties in the western and eastern regions of the United States. The company's properties consist primarily of community and neighbourhood shopping centres anchored by supermarkets and drugstores. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include supermarkets, pharmacies, furniture stores, fitness centres, corporates, homeware stores, and general retailers.