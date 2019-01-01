QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/97.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.25 - 28.61
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.61
Shares
48.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Retailors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Retailors (RTALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Retailors (OTCPK: RTALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Retailors's (RTALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Retailors.

Q

What is the target price for Retailors (RTALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Retailors

Q

Current Stock Price for Retailors (RTALF)?

A

The stock price for Retailors (OTCPK: RTALF) is $28.6129 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 15:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Retailors (RTALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Retailors.

Q

When is Retailors (OTCPK:RTALF) reporting earnings?

A

Retailors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Retailors (RTALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Retailors.

Q

What sector and industry does Retailors (RTALF) operate in?

A

Retailors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.