There is no Press for this Ticker
Retail Food Group Ltd owns, operates, and franchises restaurants primarily located in Australia. Retail Food Group's brands include Donut King, Michel's Patisserie, Brumby's Bakery, Esquires Coffee Houses, Gloria Jean's Coffees, Pizza Capers Gourmet Kitchen, and Crust Gourmet Pizza. The company generates roughly half its revenue from restaurants that it directly operates. Its major source of revenue is from franchise agreements. The Group's primary revenue streams include revenue from the sales of goods, revenue from the sale of franchise agreements, revenue from the sale of distribution rights, operating lease income, and other sources.

Retail Food Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Retail Food Group (RFGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Retail Food Group (OTCPK: RFGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Retail Food Group's (RFGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Retail Food Group.

Q

What is the target price for Retail Food Group (RFGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Retail Food Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Retail Food Group (RFGPF)?

A

The stock price for Retail Food Group (OTCPK: RFGPF) is $0.08 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:03:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Retail Food Group (RFGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Retail Food Group.

Q

When is Retail Food Group (OTCPK:RFGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Retail Food Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Retail Food Group (RFGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Retail Food Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Retail Food Group (RFGPF) operate in?

A

Retail Food Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.