Retail Food Group Ltd owns, operates, and franchises restaurants primarily located in Australia. Retail Food Group's brands include Donut King, Michel's Patisserie, Brumby's Bakery, Esquires Coffee Houses, Gloria Jean's Coffees, Pizza Capers Gourmet Kitchen, and Crust Gourmet Pizza. The company generates roughly half its revenue from restaurants that it directly operates. Its major source of revenue is from franchise agreements. The Group's primary revenue streams include revenue from the sales of goods, revenue from the sale of franchise agreements, revenue from the sale of distribution rights, operating lease income, and other sources.