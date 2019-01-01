QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Retail Holdings NV is engaged in sale and distribution of a wide variety of consumer durable products such as sewing machines and household appliances in India. The group offers its product primarily for the home, with supportive manufacturing, and with consumer credit and other financial services. Geographically, the firm holds its presence in India.

Retail Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Retail Holdings (RHDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Retail Holdings (OTCPK: RHDGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Retail Holdings's (RHDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Retail Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Retail Holdings (RHDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Retail Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Retail Holdings (RHDGF)?

A

The stock price for Retail Holdings (OTCPK: RHDGF) is $0.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:10:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Retail Holdings (RHDGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2021.

Q

When is Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF) reporting earnings?

A

Retail Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Retail Holdings (RHDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Retail Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Retail Holdings (RHDGF) operate in?

A

Retail Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.