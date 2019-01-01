QQQ
Range
23.73 - 25.65
Vol / Avg.
343.5K/956.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.08 - 153.41
Mkt Cap
930.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.51
P/E
-
EPS
-1.97
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways. The company's product in the pipeline include bardoxolone methyl; Omaveloxolone and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.310

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV1.630M

Analyst Ratings

Reata Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reata Pharmaceuticals's (RETA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was reported by Barclays on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting RETA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.10% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)?

A

The stock price for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) is $25.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) reporting earnings?

A

Reata Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) operate in?

A

Reata Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.