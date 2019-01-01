ñol

RPC
(NYSE:RES)
9.29
00
At close: Jun 3
9.30
0.0100[0.11%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low9 - 9.38
52 Week High/Low3.33 - 12.91
Open / Close9.21 / 9.3
Float / Outstanding67.6M / 216.5M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap2B
P/E62
50d Avg. Price10.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float67.6M

RPC (NYSE:RES), Dividends

RPC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RPC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

May 10, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RPC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RPC (RES) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RPC. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 10, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own RPC (RES) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RPC (RES). The last dividend payout was on June 10, 2019 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next RPC (RES) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RPC (RES). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 10, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for RPC (NYSE:RES)?
A

RPC has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RPC (RES) was $0.05 and was paid out next on June 10, 2019.

