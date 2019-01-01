QQQ
Range
24.53 - 25.66
Vol / Avg.
109.4K/387.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.17 - 40.62
Mkt Cap
893.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.98
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
35.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Dril-Quip Inc. is a manufacturer of offshore drilling and production equipment often used for deepwater, harsh environments and severe service applications. Product offerings from the company consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, and a host of other hanger and connector products. The company's products are developed through internal product research and development. Products are marketed through offices and sales reps located in international energy markets throughout the world. These offices and sales reps cater to integrated, largely independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas around the world.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV82.750M

Dril-Quip Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dril-Quip (DRQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dril-Quip's (DRQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dril-Quip (DRQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) was reported by Barclays on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting DRQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.86% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dril-Quip (DRQ)?

A

The stock price for Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) is $25.26 last updated Today at 7:38:37 PM.

Q

Does Dril-Quip (DRQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dril-Quip.

Q

When is Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) reporting earnings?

A

Dril-Quip’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Dril-Quip (DRQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dril-Quip.

Q

What sector and industry does Dril-Quip (DRQ) operate in?

A

Dril-Quip is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.