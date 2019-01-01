RPC (NYSE:RES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

RPC (NYSE:RES) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RPC reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $102.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RPC's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0 -0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.06 0.02 0 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 240.32M 212.64M 202.02M 157.61M Revenue Actual 268.25M 225.31M 188.76M 182.61M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.