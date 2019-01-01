RPC (NYSE:RES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
RPC (NYSE:RES) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RPC reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $102.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RPC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0
|-0.01
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.02
|0
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|240.32M
|212.64M
|202.02M
|157.61M
|Revenue Actual
|268.25M
|225.31M
|188.76M
|182.61M
Earnings History
RPC Questions & Answers
RPC (RES) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.12.
The Actual Revenue was $398.8M, which missed the estimate of $406.3M.
