RPC (NYSE:RES), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RPC
RPC Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RPC (NYSE: RES) was reported by Johnson Rice on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting RES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RPC (NYSE: RES) was provided by Johnson Rice, and RPC upgraded their accumulate rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RPC, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RPC was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RPC (RES) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price RPC (RES) is trading at is $9.29, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.