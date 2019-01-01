QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.37 - 3.53
Vol / Avg.
423.8K/572.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.92 - 4.08
Mkt Cap
323.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
92.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 5:05PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Newpark Resources Inc is a global equipment supplier and leasing company to the oil and gas industry. Its operations are divided into two segments: Fluid Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to drilling sites predominantly located in North America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The Industrial Solutions segment, previously reported as Mats & Integrated Services, offers composite mat rentals, site construction services, and a newly added industrial disinfectant and cleaning solutions. The Fluid Systems segment generates the majority of the company's revenue, mostly from customers located in the U.S., followed by customers based in EMEA.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.020 -0.0100
REV163.900M179.563M15.663M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Newpark Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newpark Resources (NR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newpark Resources's (NR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Newpark Resources (NR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) was reported by Capital One on March 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Newpark Resources (NR)?

A

The stock price for Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) is $3.5 last updated Today at 7:47:47 PM.

Q

Does Newpark Resources (NR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newpark Resources.

Q

When is Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) reporting earnings?

A

Newpark Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Newpark Resources (NR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newpark Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Newpark Resources (NR) operate in?

A

Newpark Resources is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.