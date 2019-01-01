Newpark Resources Inc is a global equipment supplier and leasing company to the oil and gas industry. Its operations are divided into two segments: Fluid Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to drilling sites predominantly located in North America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The Industrial Solutions segment, previously reported as Mats & Integrated Services, offers composite mat rentals, site construction services, and a newly added industrial disinfectant and cleaning solutions. The Fluid Systems segment generates the majority of the company's revenue, mostly from customers located in the U.S., followed by customers based in EMEA.