Ring Energy (AMEX:REI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$61.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$68.2M
Earnings History
Ring Energy Questions & Answers
When is Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) reporting earnings?
Ring Energy (REI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ring Energy (AMEX:REI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which hit the estimate of $0.04.
What were Ring Energy’s (AMEX:REI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $14.5M, which beat the estimate of $14.3M.
