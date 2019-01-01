Ring Energy (AMEX:REI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ring Energy
Ring Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) was reported by Roth Capital on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.75 expecting REI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.06% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) was provided by Roth Capital, and Ring Energy upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ring Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ring Energy was filed on October 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ring Energy (REI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $4.75. The current price Ring Energy (REI) is trading at is $4.70, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
