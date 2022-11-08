Jim Cramer Says Tesla Has 'The Worst Chart I've Ever Seen': Is He Still A Believer?

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Antero Resources Corporation AR is very, very cheap…and "I’m not going to say anything bad about it."

When asked about Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH, Cramer said, "I was going to hit you with Danaher Corporation DHR. That’s an Investing Club name. But I think that Lantheus is a really good idea."

Analysts agree with Cramer on this one, Benzinga data shows an Outperform consensus rating on LNTH.

The "Mad Money" host said Ring Energy, Inc. REI is a "small cap." It’s not a dice roll because it’s a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know, in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA. See, that is the better one."

Cramer said Tesla, Inc. TSLA has "got the worst chart I’ve ever seen, and that’s what’s driving things. I am still a believer." People are very concerned that the company’s CEO Elon Musk has to sell a lot of Tesla’s stock to buy Twitter, he noted. Adding, "I say that Tesla is not cheap, but I’m not going to let the chart determine the fact that I think it’s a decent situation."

