Radius Global Infr
(NASDAQ:RADI)
15.45
0.05[0.32%]
At close: Jun 3
15.45
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low15.2 - 15.63
52 Week High/Low11.7 - 18.79
Open / Close15.22 / 15.45
Float / Outstanding67.5M / 92.7M
Vol / Avg.977.1K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price14.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float67.5M

Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$23.00

Lowest Price Target1

$22.00

Consensus Price Target1

$22.67

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
30000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Raymond James
  • Credit Suisse
  • Berenberg

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Radius Global Infr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Radius Global Infr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Radius Global Infr (RADI)?
A

The latest price target for Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) was reported by Raymond James on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting RADI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.39% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Radius Global Infr (RADI)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) was provided by Raymond James, and Radius Global Infr maintained their strong buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Radius Global Infr (RADI)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Radius Global Infr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Radius Global Infr was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Radius Global Infr (RADI) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Radius Global Infr (RADI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $22.00. The current price Radius Global Infr (RADI) is trading at is $15.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

