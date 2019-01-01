Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Radius Global Infr
Radius Global Infr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) was reported by Raymond James on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting RADI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.39% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) was provided by Raymond James, and Radius Global Infr maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Radius Global Infr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Radius Global Infr was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Radius Global Infr (RADI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $22.00. The current price Radius Global Infr (RADI) is trading at is $15.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
