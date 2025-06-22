Marjorie Taylor Greene's Response To Trump Bombing Iran: 'Let Us Pray That We Are Not Attacked By Terrorists On Our Homeland'

In the wake of President Donald Trump‘s disclosure of U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has called on Americans to pray for protection from potential terrorist attacks.

What Happened: In a post on X, she urged Americans to “unite and pray for the safety of our U.S. troops and Americans in the Middle East.” Greene also called for prayers for the U.S. to avoid terrorist attacks, citing the open border over the past four years and the entry of over 2 million “gotaways.”

The President’s announcement, made at 7:50 pm on Saturday, detailed the successful strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, namely Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. He applauded “our great American Warriors” and expressed hopes for peace.

Greene, a staunch Trump ally, has been an outspoken critic of U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict. She has consistently voted against pro-Israel bills in the House and has publicly voiced her dissatisfaction with the hawkish faction of the GOP.

Greene had earlier campaigned against foreign wars and expressed her disapproval of bombing foreign nations on behalf of others, particularly those possessing their own nuclear weapons and significant military power.

Why It Matters: Greene’s response to Trump’s announcement underscores her long-standing stance against U.S. intervention in foreign conflicts. Her call for prayers highlights the potential risks associated with such military actions, including the threat of retaliatory terrorist attacks.

Her reference to the open border and the entry of “gotaways” suggests a link between immigration policy and national security, a contentious issue that continues to divide lawmakers.

The response also reflects the ongoing debate within the GOP about the U.S.’s role in international conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.

