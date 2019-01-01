QQQ
Radiant Energy Corp is a Canada based company engaged in developing and is commercializing a radiant-energy based aircraft de-icing technology. Its system is the non-glycol based alternative approved by the United States Federal Aviation Administration for the pre-flight ground de-icing of aircraft. The company's technology is patented in the United States, Canada, Europe, and in certain Asian markets.

Radiant Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Radiant Energy (RDEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Radiant Energy (OTCEM: RDEGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Radiant Energy's (RDEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Radiant Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Radiant Energy (RDEGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Radiant Energy (OTCEM: RDEGF) was reported by on September 20, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RDEGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Radiant Energy (RDEGF)?

A

The stock price for Radiant Energy (OTCEM: RDEGF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 20:19:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Radiant Energy (RDEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Radiant Energy.

Q

When is Radiant Energy (OTCEM:RDEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Radiant Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Radiant Energy (RDEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Radiant Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Radiant Energy (RDEGF) operate in?

A

Radiant Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.