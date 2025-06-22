Dan Ives Says Iran Threat Is 'In Rear-View Mirror' — Calls It 'Positive' For The Middle East And The Tech Sector

Tech bull Dan Ives believes that the markets, particularly the tech sector, will interpret the recent events in Iran as a turning point.

What Happened: On Sunday, in a post on X, Ives framed the events that took place over the weekend as “a positive” for stability and growth in the Middle East, along with that of the tech sector.

“The market will view this Iran threat as now gone, and that is a positive for growth in the broader Middle East and ultimately the tech sector,” Ives said, referring to the events that took place over the weekend, with the U.S. launching airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

He, however, acknowledges that it would take some time for the conflict to settle, while adding that when it comes to the markets, the “worst is now in the rear-view mirror,” he says, “expect stocks up.”

With this, Ives gives a clear signal that the markets that have been jittery over flaring tensions in the region could witness a turnaround this week.

Why It Matters: Ives’ sentiments echo those of veteran investor Steve Eisman, who stated last week that the crisis in Iran may ultimately prove “extremely positive” for global markets and geopolitical stability.

Eisman refers to the Middle-Eastern state as a “death cult,” while adding that getting rid of such a death cult anywhere in the world “is a very positive thing.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman similarly commended the strikes, thanking the U.S. military for its “superb execution on ridding Iran of its nuclear threat.”

However, there are others, such as the founder of Tolou Capital Management, Spencer Hakimian, who warns of potential escalations by Iran, such as closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy vein, which could disrupt the global economy by sending energy prices higher.

Photo courtesy: rarrarorro on Shutterstock.com