Apple's Potential AI Acquisition, Massive Data Leak, And More: This Week In Appleverse

The tech world was abuzz over the week with a variety of stories, each more intriguing than the last. From potential acquisitions to massive data leaks, the weekend was anything but dull. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories that shaped the tech landscape over the weekend.

Apple Considers Acquisition of Perplexity AI

Top executives at Apple Inc. AAPL have reportedly been discussing the potential acquisition of Perplexity AI. Adrian Perica, Apple’s head of M&A, has been floating the idea with senior leaders, including services chief Eddy Cue, according to Bloomberg.

Massive Data Leak Exposes Billions of Login Records

A massive data leak has exposed over 16 billion login credentials tied to platforms like Apple, Google, and Facebook. This marks one of the most extensive exposures of personal data in history, according to cybersecurity researchers.

Apple to Use AI for Speeding Up Custom Chip Design

Apple is reportedly exploring the use of generative artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of its custom chips. This was revealed by Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, during a speech in Belgium last month.

Apple Avoids $300 Million Patent Penalty

Apple has managed to dodge a $300 million patent infringement penalty after a federal appeals court ruled that faulty jury instructions violated the tech giant’s constitutional rights in its dispute with patent licensing firm Optis Cellular Technology.

Apple Extends iOS 26 Feature to Third-Party Apps

Apple is reportedly extending one of iOS 26’s new features—animated album art on the lock screen—to third-party music and audio apps. This breaks its exclusive tie to Apple Music.

