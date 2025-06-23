Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Cashes Out $109 Million Out Of Circle Internet Stock As Shares Spike, Pivots Into Robinhood And These Chip Stocks

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL, Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd TSM. These trades highlight Ark’s strategic positioning in the market amidst evolving industry dynamics.

The Circle Internet Trade

Ark Invest executed a notable sell-off of Circle Internet shares across multiple ETFs, including Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. The sale amounted to a total of 415,844 shares. Circle shares surged more than 9% on Monday, closing at $263.45. At that price, the value of Ark's trade totaled $109.55 million.

This move comes as Circle’s stock reached new heights following its announcement of a partnership with Fiserv to develop stablecoin-enabled solutions for financial institutions. The collaboration aims to enhance the adoption of stablecoins within the Fiserv ecosystem.

The Robinhood Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKK fund acquired 319,640 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. Robinhood stock closed at $76.35 on Monday, valuing the transaction at $24.4 million.

This purchase follows a recent trend where a Robinhood director sold millions in shares, yet the stock continues to show potential for gains. As of June 2025, director Baiju Bhatt sold up to $31 million worth of stock, according to an earlier report. It should be noted, however, that another director, Christopher Payne, purchased nearly $2 million worth of stock in the same period.

The AMD Trade

Ark Invest made a sizable move on AMD, with its ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW funds collectively picking up 130,256 shares. AMD closed at $129.58 on Monday, putting the total value of the trades at $16.9 million.

This decision aligns with recent positive analyst forecasts, which predict a potential rally of over 36% for AMD. The stock’s recent surge is attributed to rumors of a significant “GPU win” with Amazon Web Services and a favorable analyst rating update from Piper Sandler.

The TSMC Trade

Ark’s ARKK and ARKW funds acquired a total of 65,102 shares of TSMC. This move follows a series of analyst upgrades for TSM, driven by its strategic positioning in the semiconductor industry. With TSMC closing at $210.32 on Monday, the trades were worth approximately $13.7 million.

Analysts have been boosting their ratings, recognizing TSM’s critical role in the global tech supply chain, as reported by Benzinga.

Other Key Trades:

ARKW and ARKF added 4,198 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN). The transaction in the platforms that allows for trading in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD was valued at $1.3 million.

(COIN). The transaction in the platforms that allows for trading in cryptocurrencies like and was valued at $1.3 million. ARKF, ARKW and ARKK together purchased 112,658 shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP).

