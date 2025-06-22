June 22, 2025 10:16 AM 2 min read

AST SpaceMobile And Coinbase Global Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Mohit Manghnani Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

In the holiday-shortened week, these ten large-cap stocks were top performers. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock gained 125.53% last week after the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act, which aims to regulate stablecoins. Seaport Global, which initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $235 price forecast, also supported the rally.
  2. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN stock soared 27.93% last week after it launched its Coinbase Payments stablecoin stack and secured a crypto license in the EU.
  3. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock upped 24.43% after the company announced a partnership with Vodafone Idea to bring satellite broadband to smartphones in India. ASTS is also set to join the Russell 1000 Index on June 27.
  4. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock jumped 23.23% last week after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to Neutral but raised the price forecast to $185.
  5. Symbotic Inc. SYM stock upped 21.39% last week.
  6. Reddit, Inc. RDDT stock gained 19.75% after launching AI-powered ad features and gaining visibility as the second most cited source in Google's AI summaries.
  7. QXO, Inc.'s QXO stock gained 18.36% last week after it proposed to acquire GMS for $95.20 per share in cash.
  8. Jabil Inc. JBL stock upped 15.14% after reporting strong Q3 earnings and revenue, prompting several analysts to raise their price forecast.
  9. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO stock jumped 15.03% last week. The stock has been gaining since June 2, when it reported better-than-expected Q4 results and received analyst upgrades.
  10. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB stock jumped 13.79% after a public spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump spurred speculation around Rocket Lab's potential role in Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system, highlighting its position in national security space tech.

