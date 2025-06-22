AST SpaceMobile And Coinbase Global Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Circle Internet Group led large-cap gainers with a 125.5% surge after the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act.
- Coinbase soared 27.9% on launching its stablecoin stack and securing an EU crypto license, boosting investor confidence.
- See how Matt Maley is positioning for post-Fed volatility and momentum—live this Sunday, June 22 at 1 PM ET.
In the holiday-shortened week, these ten large-cap stocks were top performers. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock gained 125.53% last week after the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act, which aims to regulate stablecoins. Seaport Global, which initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $235 price forecast, also supported the rally.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN stock soared 27.93% last week after it launched its Coinbase Payments stablecoin stack and secured a crypto license in the EU.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock upped 24.43% after the company announced a partnership with Vodafone Idea to bring satellite broadband to smartphones in India. ASTS is also set to join the Russell 1000 Index on June 27.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock jumped 23.23% last week after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to Neutral but raised the price forecast to $185.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM stock upped 21.39% last week.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT stock gained 19.75% after launching AI-powered ad features and gaining visibility as the second most cited source in Google's AI summaries.
- QXO, Inc.'s QXO stock gained 18.36% last week after it proposed to acquire GMS for $95.20 per share in cash.
- Jabil Inc. JBL stock upped 15.14% after reporting strong Q3 earnings and revenue, prompting several analysts to raise their price forecast.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO stock jumped 15.03% last week. The stock has been gaining since June 2, when it reported better-than-expected Q4 results and received analyst upgrades.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB stock jumped 13.79% after a public spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump spurred speculation around Rocket Lab's potential role in Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system, highlighting its position in national security space tech.
