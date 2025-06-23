June 23, 2025 10:03 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Tops $106,000; Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As Trump Announces Iran-Israel Ceasefire — Analyst Sees 23.6% BTC Spike If This Happens

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied Monday after President Donald Trump said Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire to halt ongoing hostilities.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:10 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+4.29%$105,196.74
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+7.59%$2,407.12
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          +8.22%$0.1639

What Happened: Bitcoin topped $106,000 in the evening before easing to around $105,000, marking a sharp recovery from the dip below $100,000 during the weekend.

Ethereum recorded a steeper rise, sailing above $2,400 following the drop to $2,100.

The rally came after Trump announced on Truth Social that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.” The cessation of hostilities would unfold in a phased manner, he added.

The spike hit bearish traders as over $365 million in short positions were wiped out from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours. A further $280 million risked liquidation if Bitcoin reclaimed $110,000.

Bitcoin’s open interest rose 2.52%, while the funds locked in Ethereum's derivatives contracts surged nearly 8% in the last 24 hours.

The market sentiment flipped back to "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Indicating a resurgence in buying pressure.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:10 p.m. ET)
Sei (SEI)+31.18%$0.2604
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
               		+21.66%$1.68
dogwifhat (WIF)          +21.53%$0.8353

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.25 trillion, following a jump of 5.15% in the last 24 hours.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Stock futures climbed on this development. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 182 points, or 0.42%, as of 8:42 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.48%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures jumped 0.67%.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said Bitcoin's dip below $100,000 is likely "the bottom of this correction."

"Massive move upwards, through which Bitcoin breaks through crucial resistance zones. I think we’ll continue to make higher lows & attack a new all-time high for Bitcoin in July," Van de Poppe projected.

EliteOptionsTrader, a well-known options trader on X, said the latest price action could be the "spark" that ignites BTC's next leg higher.

"A clean hold above $109,000 opens the door for a swift push toward $130,000," the analyst stated. "A move like that would be a broader signal of risk-on appetite returning to markets."

Photo: Antonio Gravante On Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$46.802.32%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$104968.90-0.39%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1624-0.93%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2396.01-0.72%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved