Insiders Buying Lovesac Company And 3 Other Stocks

Although U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Lovesac

The Trade: The Lovesac Company LOVE Director Andrew R Heyer acquired a total of 22,000 shares an average price of $19.85. To acquire these shares, it cost around $433,746.

Postal Realty Trust

The Trade: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL CEO and Director Andrew Spodek acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $13.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $135,000.

Sonida Senior Living

The Trade: Sonida Senior Living, Inc. SNDA President and CEO Brandon Ribar bought a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $28.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $86,160.

AMREP

The Trade: AMREP Corporation AXR 10% owner Rainey E. Lancaster bought a total of 2,542 shares at an average price of $21.77. The insider spent around $55,339 to buy those shares.

