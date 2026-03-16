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March 16, 2026 5:39 AM 3 min read

Why Urgent.ly Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 159%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Urgently reported quarterly losses of $1.97 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of $3.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $33.292 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $31.800 million.

Urgent.ly shares jumped 159.1% to $5.26 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

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