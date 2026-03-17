Why Playboy Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Playboy Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Playboy reported quarterly earnings of three cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of one cent. Quarterly revenue came in at $34.91 million, which beat the Street estimate of $33.52 million and was up from $33.49 million in the same period last year.

Playboy shares jumped 12.4% to $1.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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