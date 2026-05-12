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May 12, 2026 6:05 AM 3 min read

Why Harmonic Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Harmonic reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $121.695 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $102.213 million.

Harmonic shares jumped 13% to $14.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

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