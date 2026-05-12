Dow Edges Higher; Under Armour Shares Tumble After Q4 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 400 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.05% to 49,731.53 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.56% to 25,864.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.66% to 7,364.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 2.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 2.2%.

Top Headline

Under Armour reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 2 cents per share. Revenue declined 1% year over year to $1.171 billion, slightly above the Street estimate of $1.167 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.9% to $101.50 while gold traded down 1% at $4,685.10.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $85.625 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.5% to $6.5555.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.01%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.56%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.04%, Germany's DAX dipped 1.62%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.95%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.52%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.22%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.25% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.92%

Economics

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