QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.13 - 1.38
Vol / Avg.
9.9M/16.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.66 - 6.2
Mkt Cap
224.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
163.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 12:42PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. It utilizes a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, to molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices and drug and device combinations designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing. The company's operations are carried out in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Progenity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Progenity (PROG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Progenity's (PROG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Progenity (PROG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting PROG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.97% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Progenity (PROG)?

A

The stock price for Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) is $1.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Progenity (PROG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Progenity.

Q

When is Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) reporting earnings?

A

Progenity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Progenity (PROG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Progenity.

Q

What sector and industry does Progenity (PROG) operate in?

A

Progenity is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.