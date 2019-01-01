Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. It utilizes a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, to molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices and drug and device combinations designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing. The company's operations are carried out in the United States.