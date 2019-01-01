QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
23.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
78.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Progressive Planet Solutions Inc is a leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions. Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Progressive Planet Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Progressive Planet Solns (ASHXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Progressive Planet Solns (OTCPK: ASHXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Progressive Planet Solns's (ASHXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Progressive Planet Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Progressive Planet Solns (ASHXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Progressive Planet Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Progressive Planet Solns (ASHXF)?

A

The stock price for Progressive Planet Solns (OTCPK: ASHXF) is $0.3018 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:43:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Progressive Planet Solns (ASHXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Progressive Planet Solns.

Q

When is Progressive Planet Solns (OTCPK:ASHXF) reporting earnings?

A

Progressive Planet Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Progressive Planet Solns (ASHXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Progressive Planet Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Progressive Planet Solns (ASHXF) operate in?

A

Progressive Planet Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.