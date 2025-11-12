Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $411.46 million.

• European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $52.59 million.

• Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $792.07 million.

• Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $74.55 million.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $860.60 million.

• BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $129.20 million.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.46 million.

• Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $939.02 million.

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $83.52 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.10 million.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $748.00 million.

• TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.88 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.52 million.

• Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $124.77 million.

• Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $352.66 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $22.47 million.

• Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.

• Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.49 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.

• Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $921 thousand.

• LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $19.31 million.

• Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $19.51 billion.

• BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $640.79 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.

• IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $422.29 million.

• Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.

• TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $468.70 million.

• Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $276.00 million.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $86.02 million.

• Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $11.89 million.

• AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $129.50 million.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $21.19 million.

• Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $97.60 million.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $703.31 million.

• Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.68 million.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.75 million.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.22 million.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.40 million.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $17.99 million.

• Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $123.11 million.

• Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $26.64 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $513.27 million.

• Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.41 million.

• M-Tron Industries (AMEX:MPTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $14.10 million.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $51.90 million.

• Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.

• Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $37.95 million.

• WaterBridge Infr (NYSE:WBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $199.69 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $20.80 million.

• MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.62 million.

• Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $122.80 million.

• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.51 million.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.78 million.

• Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.

• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.84 million.

• Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $46.27 million.

• Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.

• MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.91 million.

• FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.23 million.

• Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.39 million.

• Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $168.75 million.

• Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.23 million.

• BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Southland Holdings (AMEX:SLND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $243.99 million.

• BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $436 thousand.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.

• Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $248.64 million.

• Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $110.75 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stran & Co (NASDAQ:SWAG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.40 per share on revenue of $32.30 million.

• CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $14.78 billion.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.23 million.

• Logistic Properties (AMEX:LPA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $480 thousand.

• Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSE:DIV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.51 million.

• Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $18.12 million.

• Tecogen (AMEX:TGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.68 million.

• i-80 Gold (AMEX:IAUX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $81.84 million.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $49.86 million.

• Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $27.92 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $855.17 million.

• CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $456.98 million.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.33 million.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $682.03 million.

• Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $16.65 million.

• GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.36 per share on revenue of $34.70 million.

• Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $240.00 million.

• GCT Semiconductor Hldgs (NYSE:GCTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.

• Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.26 million.

• Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.55 million.

• Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.87 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $264.96 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $42.38 million.

• Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $384.11 million.

• Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $72.70 million.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.43 million.

• Tidal Trust III VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF (NYSE:POW) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $28.20 million.

• First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.24 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• RMR Gr (NASDAQ:RMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $213.70 million.

• Advisor Managed Portfolios LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF (NYSE:TOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $264.00 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.31 million.

• HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $42.01 million.

• Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Innovate (NYSE:VATE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.69 million.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.49 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $75.68 million.

• PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $959.76 million.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $709.49 million.

• DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $63.74 million.

• LandBridge (NYSE:LB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $50.37 million.

• North American Const Gr (NYSE:NOA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $234.18 million.

• SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.85 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.16 million.

• Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $690 thousand.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $19.75 million.

• 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PGIM ETF Trust PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF (BATS:PBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $162.50 million.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

