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earnings image
March 18, 2026 7:11 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $292.61 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.36 million.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $7.55 billion.

• XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $10.78 million.

• Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $133 thousand.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $886.41 million.

• Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $815.10 million.

• Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $443.85 million.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $56.19 million.

• Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $7.77 billion.

• Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $298.94 million.

• Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $8.04 million.

• H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $932.68 million.

• Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $15.67 million.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.48 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• PicS (NASDAQ:PICS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.60 per share on revenue of $19.18 billion.

• Valhi (NYSE:VHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.90 million.

• SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF (NYSE:POW) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $46.53 million.

• TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $47.83 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $296.11 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.51 million.

• EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $23.95 million.

• Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.30 million.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.00 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.06 million.

• Logistic Properties (AMEX:LPA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16 thousand.

• Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $159.21 million.

• Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $13.41 million.

• Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.85 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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