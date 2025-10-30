While investors are chasing the next wave of artificial intelligence winners, VistaShares is steering attention to what it sees as the real choke point in the AI boom: the power grid.

The New York-based asset manager has launched the VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF (NYSE:POW) on Tuesday, designed to invest in companies modernizing and expanding energy infrastructure, from transmission lines and transformers to storage and control systems, that will keep the AI economy running.

While the lion’s share of AI investing has come from chipmakers and data-center operators, the leadership of VistaShares says the real constraint isn’t compute power, instead, it’s electricity. The U.S. grid, much of which was built decades ago, is already stretched thin by AI-driven demand, CEO Adam Patti said, and trillions of dollars are being funneled into upgrading it. The fund seeks to give investors exposure to the firms leading that transformation – what Patti calls the “picks and shovels” of the electrification boom.

From Chips To Cables: A Shift In The Supercycle

The new ETF is part of the growing “Supercycle” lineup at VistaShares and utilizes a proprietary BoM process to identify companies embedded in key stages of the electrification supply chain. The approach is designed to capture what the firm calls Pure Exposure to the infrastructure driving the AI age, the grid tech connecting “generation to innovation.”

That’s not all: POW also benefits from the guidance of a high-profile investment committee that consists of Jon McNeill, co-founder of VistaShares and the former president of Tesla; Sunny Madra, president of Groq; Justin Lopas, a co-founder at Base Power; and Robert Whitelaw, the former NYU Stern finance chair.

McNeill said that deep sector knowledge will be essential as the electrification cycle accelerates, separating leaders from laggards-a principle the firm has already applied in the VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF (NYSE:AIS), one of Morningstar’s top-performing technology funds since its launch last year.

Image: Shutterstock