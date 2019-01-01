Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) was reported by BMO Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting PLYM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.90% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) was provided by BMO Capital, and Plymouth Industrial REIT initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Plymouth Industrial REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Plymouth Industrial REIT was filed on February 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) is trading at is $19.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
