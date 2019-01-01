Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Plymouth Industrial REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Plymouth Industrial REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on April 29, 2022.
