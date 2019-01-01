ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Plymouth Industrial REIT
(NYSE:PLYM)
19.75
-0.56[-2.76%]
At close: Jun 1
19.75
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low19.53 - 20.57
52 Week High/Low18.7 - 32.37
Open / Close20.43 / 19.75
Float / Outstanding40.2M / 40.6M
Vol / Avg.285.6K / 365K
Mkt Cap801.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price23.72
Div / Yield0.85/4.30%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.21
Total Float40.2M

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Plymouth Industrial REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.13%

Annual Dividend

$0.88

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Plymouth Industrial REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plymouth Industrial REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on April 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.22

Q
How much per share is the next Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.22 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)?
A

Plymouth Industrial REIT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) was $0.22 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.