Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$42.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$42.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Plymouth Industrial REIT using advanced sorting and filters.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Questions & Answers
When is Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) reporting earnings?
Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Plymouth Industrial REIT’s (NYSE:PLYM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
