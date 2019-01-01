Planet Labs (NYSE:PL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
$-0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$37.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$37.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Planet Labs using advanced sorting and filters.
Planet Labs Questions & Answers
When is Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) reporting earnings?
Planet Labs (PL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Planet Labs (NYSE:PL)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.38, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Planet Labs’s (NYSE:PL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $31.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
