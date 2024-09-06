Crude Oil Down 2%; Argan Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 400 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 1.07% to 40,320.42 while the NASDAQ fell 2.61% to 16,680.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.80% to 5,404.31.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares slipped by just 0.1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services shares dipped by 2.8%.

Top Headline

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs came in unchanged at 483 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

Equities Trading UP



BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares shot up 113% to $1.7250 after the company announced it entered into a business agreement with CrossVision for joint entertainment offerings.

BloomZ Inc. BLMZ shares shot up 113% to $1.7250 after the company announced it entered into a business agreement with CrossVision for joint entertainment offerings.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR got a boost, surging 119% to $9.08 after the company and its subsidiary, Cedar Realty Trust, announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed a 2023 order dismissing a putative class action complaint filed against the company and Cedar by purported holders of Cedar's preferred stock.

Argan, Inc. AGX shares were also up, gaining 25% to $89.22 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Braze, Inc. BRZE shares dropped 18% to $36.14 after the company reported quarterly financial results.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC PL were down 27% to $1.8050 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $7 to $5.

Genesco Inc. GCO was down, falling 12% to $26.01 following second-quarter results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $67.74 while gold traded down 0.8% at $2,523.00.

Silver traded down 3% to $28.22 on Friday, while copper fell 1.7% to $4.0665.

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 dipped 1.07%, Germany's DAX fell 1.1483% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.07%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.89%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.73%.

The GDP in the Eurozone grew by 0.2% on quarter during the second quarter. The number of employed persons in the Eurozone increased by 0.2% from the prior quarter during the three months to June.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.72%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.81% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.24%.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the Reserve Bank of India jumped to $684 billion as of Aug. 30, 2024.

Economics

The U.S. economy added 142,000 jobs in August versus a revised 89,000 gain in July, but down from market estimates of 160,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in August from 4.3% in the previous month.

Average hourly earnings for all employees rose by 0.4% to $35.21 in August compared to a 0.2% gain in July.

