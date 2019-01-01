Planet Labs (NYSE:PL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Planet Labs
The latest price target for Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) was reported by Needham on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.50 expecting PL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.77% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) was provided by Needham, and Planet Labs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Planet Labs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Planet Labs was filed on January 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Planet Labs (PL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.50. The current price Planet Labs (PL) is trading at is $5.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
