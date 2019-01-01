Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) was reported by Jefferies on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PHG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) was provided by Jefferies, and Koninklijke Philips downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Koninklijke Philips, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Koninklijke Philips was filed on January 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Koninklijke Philips (PHG) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Koninklijke Philips (PHG) is trading at is $24.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.