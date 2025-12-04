Snowflake, Symbotic And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) fell sharply in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results.

Snowflake delivered third-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The AI data cloud company reported adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share for the period, beating analyst estimates of 31 cents per share.

Snowflake shares dipped 8.6% to $241.85 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) shares dipped 14.7% to $25.19 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:NLOP) shares dipped 14.7% to $25.19 in pre-market trading. Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) fell 10.5% to $65.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 10 million share offering, including 6.5 million shares from the company and 3.5 million from a selling stockholder.

(NASDAQ:SYM) fell 10.5% to $65.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 10 million share offering, including 6.5 million shares from the company and 3.5 million from a selling stockholder. Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) dipped 8.4% to $27.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 371% on Wednesday. The company announced topline results from its Phase 3 HOPE-3 Trial evaluating deramiocel cell therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy met its primary endpoint and secondary cardiac endpoint.

(NASDAQ:CAPR) dipped 8.4% to $27.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 371% on Wednesday. The company announced topline results from its Phase 3 HOPE-3 Trial evaluating deramiocel cell therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy met its primary endpoint and secondary cardiac endpoint. ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) declined 8.1% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. ADC Therapeutics shares dipped 14% on Wednesday after the company reported updated data from its LOTIS-7 trial evaluating Zynlonta in combination with Glofitamab in relapsed/refractory DLBCL patients.

(NYSE:ADCT) declined 8.1% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. ADC Therapeutics shares dipped 14% on Wednesday after the company reported updated data from its LOTIS-7 trial evaluating Zynlonta in combination with Glofitamab in relapsed/refractory DLBCL patients. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE:LCTX) fell 7.1% to $1.56 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:LCTX) fell 7.1% to $1.56 in pre-market trading. Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) fell 6.8% to $26.11 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:PHG) fell 6.8% to $26.11 in pre-market trading. Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) declined 4.2% to $10.18 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:OMER) declined 4.2% to $10.18 in pre-market trading. Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) fell 3.8% to $35.95 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock