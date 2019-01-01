Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$4.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.9B
Earnings History
Koninklijke Philips Questions & Answers
When is Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reporting earnings?
Koninklijke Philips (PHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Koninklijke Philips’s (NYSE:PHG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
