Philips Bets On AI To See Inside Arteries With SpectraWAVE Buy

Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) announced Monday that it will acquire SpectraWAVE, Inc., a Massachusetts-based medical imaging company, to broaden its footprint in coronary intervention technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Philips’ shares were down in premarket trading following the announcement.

Philips aims to enhance its intravascular imaging and physiological assessment capabilities by adding SpectraWAVE’s AI-supported platforms to its existing offerings. This move strengthens Philips’ image-guided therapy ecosystem and expands clinician access to advanced coronary diagnostics.

SpectraWAVE brings excitement to Philips’ portfolio with two cutting-edge tools: the HyperVueTM imaging system, which offers high-definition structural and compositional insights into coronary arteries, and X1TM-FFR, an AI-powered solution that delivers fractional flow reserve from a single angiogram.

Combined, these innovations enhance Philips’ Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS and OmniWire iFR devices, setting a dynamic new standard for unified coronary imaging and physiology.

Executive Commentary

Philips CEO Roy Jakobs commented that this acquisition propels the company’s commitment to AI-driven image-guided therapy, paving the way for swifter and more precise decisions during minimally invasive cardiac procedures.

SpectraWAVE CEO Eman Namati highlighted the opportunity to place the company’s innovative technology on Philips’ global stage, promising the potential to standardize excellent coronary care for more patients worldwide.

Growth Outlook

The transaction occurs as investors closely monitor Philips’ longer-term outlook. Separate market coverage reveals that the Philips CEO has warned about 2026 growth expectations, highlighting recent pressure on the stock amid cautious guidance and external economic challenges.

Philips said it expects organic sales growth to improve from about 2% this year into 2026, but suggested it may not reach the 4.5% consensus forecast. The company reiterated its 2026 margin improvement goals while warning that tariff headwinds are expected to intensify next year.

Philips closed the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, with 1.912 billion euros (~$2.07 billion) in cash and cash equivalents.

PHG Price Action: PHG shares were down 0.60% at $26.46 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

