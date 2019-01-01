PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 65.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was up $117.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.61 -0.48 -0.69 EPS Actual -0.90 -0.66 -0.60 -0.87 Revenue Estimate 1.97M 1.07M 4.02M 30.00K Revenue Actual 158.00K 335.00K 10.34M 0

