ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:PHAS)
0.78
0.0071[0.92%]
At close: Jun 1
0.8279
0.0479[6.14%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low0.77 - 0.84
52 Week High/Low0.74 - 4.24
Open / Close0.84 / 0.78
Float / Outstanding39.3M / 48.7M
Vol / Avg.295.2K / 729.8K
Mkt Cap38M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.23
Total Float39.3M

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.230

Quarterly Revenue

$117K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$117K

Earnings Recap

 

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 65.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was up $117.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.61 -0.48 -0.69
EPS Actual -0.90 -0.66 -0.60 -0.87
Revenue Estimate 1.97M 1.07M 4.02M 30.00K
Revenue Actual 158.00K 335.00K 10.34M 0

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) reporting earnings?
A

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-10.45, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:PHAS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $400K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.