Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Philippine Metals Inc is mineral exploration-stage company. It is focused on the exploration, discovery and development of highly-prospective copper and copper-gold deposits in the Philippines. Geographically, it has a presence in Canada and the Philippines. Its projects include Consortium project, ; Malitao Project and Dilong copper property.

Philippine Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Philippine Metals (PHIXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Philippine Metals (OTCPK: PHIXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Philippine Metals's (PHIXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Philippine Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Philippine Metals (PHIXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Philippine Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Philippine Metals (PHIXF)?

A

The stock price for Philippine Metals (OTCPK: PHIXF) is $0.085 last updated Mon Jun 14 2021 15:04:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Philippine Metals (PHIXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Philippine Metals.

Q

When is Philippine Metals (OTCPK:PHIXF) reporting earnings?

A

Philippine Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Philippine Metals (PHIXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Philippine Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Philippine Metals (PHIXF) operate in?

A

Philippine Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.