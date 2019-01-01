PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PDF Solutions
The latest price target for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting PDFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) was provided by Rosenblatt, and PDF Solutions maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PDF Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PDF Solutions was filed on February 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PDF Solutions (PDFS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $29.00 to $33.00. The current price PDF Solutions (PDFS) is trading at is $23.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
