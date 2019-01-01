ñol

PDF Solutions
(NASDAQ:PDFS)
23.93
0.03[0.13%]
At close: Jun 1
23.9973
0.0673[0.28%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low23.61 - 24.29
52 Week High/Low16.82 - 33.78
Open / Close24.08 / 23.93
Float / Outstanding27.9M / 37M
Vol / Avg.112.3K / 129.9K
Mkt Cap884.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price24.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.11
Total Float27.9M

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PDF Solutions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$33.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$33.5M

Earnings Recap

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PDF Solutions beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $9.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PDF Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.01 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 -0.01 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 29.24M 27.88M 26.19M 24.15M
Revenue Actual 29.89M 29.55M 27.42M 24.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PDF Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PDF Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) reporting earnings?
A

PDF Solutions (PDFS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.13.

Q
What were PDF Solutions’s (NASDAQ:PDFS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $24.3M, which missed the estimate of $26.6M.

